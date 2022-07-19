Fil-Am star shines in Broadway's Aladdin

Don Darryl Rivera as Iago in Broadway's Aladdin. Disney “Aladdin”

As the character Iago, Filipino American actor Don Darryl Rivera has been a scene-stealing Broadway star in Disney's Aladdin since 2014.

Rivera's mom is from San Carlos, Pangasinan, while his dad is from Pasay, Manila. The actor grew up in Seattle, Washington.

Rivera has a grueling eight-performances-a-week schedule on Broadway but he found a special way to unwind during his commute home.

"My favorite thing to do right now when I come home from a show — I live in Jersey — I take the train, get into my car, and then I’ll put on Tagalog karaoke on my Youtube in my car and I’ll just sing and sing and sing. Right now, I'm singing 'Bakit Ba Ikaw?' by Michael Pangilinan. All the classics, 'Dahil Sayo' and a little Pangasinan. I do 'Malinak Lay Labi,' that's my jam," Rivera shared.

Aladdin is based on the blockbuster animated film of the same title. The late comedian Gilbert Gottfried voiced Iago in the movie, while Rivera originated the stage version of the trusty sidekick of the villain Jafar in 2011 when the musical premiered in Seattle, Washington.

The actor said he still remembers his first night on stage.

"I'm a big Disney nerd, like, I love Disney, and so when I was cast in the show, it was like a dream come true," Rivera said.

"I remember the electricity in the audience, and I remember how happy all the creatives were, just seeing the audience's response. People were so hungry for the story to be told and for the way that we were telling it."

Dennis Stowe as Jafar (L) and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago (R). Courtesy: Evan Zimmerman

There are several other Filipinos in Aladdin which makes Rivera even more proud, and they are very grateful for their community's support.

Rivera noted, "It's incredible if you look at the history of the American musical theater, you have performers like Jose Llana, like Lea Salonga who paved the way. And at any given point, I think on Broadway, there are many Filipinos whether they're backstage or onstage."

"I'm really proud to be a Filipino American on the stage. Every so often I forget because it's such a beautiful rainbow of people and bodies and genders that you're just so happy to be a part of the crowd. But then, when you have a Filipino family, like the other week actually, there was a family from Staten Island, and they're like, 'Are you Filipino?' 'Yeah!' 'Yeah!' And we really like bonded over that and they said, ‘You know we're so proud of you.'"

Disney's Aladdin can be seen at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway.