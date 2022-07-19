MANILA -- Actor and entrepreneur Enchong Dee turned to social media to share that he is learning to budget amid the rising prices of goods.

On Instagram, Dee shared photos of what he bought from a weekend market.

"I’m learning to budget myself better. I went to one of my favorite weekend market, nabili ko 'yung mga kailangan ko sa bahay at may kasama pang dessert. Lahat to sa halagang ₱625," Dee shared.

He also told his fans and followers that sharing "budgetarian tips" can help during time of inflation.

"Sharing your #budgetarian moves can help ease the inflation we’re all experiencing. Let me know how you guys spend your hard earned money pagdating sa grocery," he added.

Just recently, Dee surprised netizens with his underwear photoshoot for a brand endorsement.

Dee is also set to star in romance-comedy-drama "Reset U/I" with actress Alexa Ilacad.