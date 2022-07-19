Courtesy: Amazon Studios "Don't Make Me Go"

John Cho plays a single father who faces a dire medical diagnosis in the movie "Don’t Make Me Go." Wanting to connect with his teenage daughter more and to resolve some unfinished business, he decides to go on a road trip with her.

"I love expanding the idea of what an Asian family is as broadly as possible because there are all kinds of families within our umbrella," Cho shared.

The actor says playing the emotions that his character Max went through as a protective father was within reach.

"I was once a teenager a long time ago, and so that felt familiar, that resistance and that wanting to be independent. That was very familiar to me. And of course, now I'm a father and I can really relate to the feeling of protectiveness and wanting the best for your kids."

Courtesy: Amazon Studios "Don't Make Me Go"

He also formed a bond with Mia Isaac who plays his daughter Wally, a smart and expressive teenager who’s slowly asserting her independence while navigating her family’s challenging situation.

"I’m really, really grateful for John (Cho) as a scene partner. I looked up to him and I learned from him a lot on the shoot. Being able to work alongside such an experience, such a talented actor, he really guided me. We had the kind of relationship of parent and child where he taught me a lot during the shoot," Isaac said.

Courtesy: Amazon Studios "Don't Make Me Go"

The young star also said she hopes that the movie’s theme will resonate with audiences as much as it did with her.

"In terms of life, it made me appreciate my parents so much and my family so much, and it really makes you realize that life is short and that you should spend it with the people that you love," Isaac replied when asked what she learned about herself and life while making the film.

Courtesy: Amazon Studios "Don't Make Me Go"

The movie also stars Kaya Scodelario. It is written by Vera Herbert and directed by Hannah Marks.