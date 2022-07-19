Screenshot mula sa YouTube channel ni Lorin Gutierrez.

MAYNILA — May payo ang anak ni Ruffa Gutierrez na si Lorin ukol sa mga may broken families tulad niya.

Kamakailan lamang nakapiling ni Lorin muli ang ama na si Yilmaz Bektas makalipas ang 15 taon.

Sa kanyang vlog hinggil sa kanyang trip sa Turkey, inamin ni Lorin na marami siyang nakikitang mga masasakit na komento hinggil sa sitwasyon ng kanyang pamilya at diniin na hindi madali ang kanilang pinagdadaanan.

“I have seen a lot of comments online of people kind of talking in a way that doesn’t reflect the fact that this entire journey has actually something to do with real-life people," ani Lorin.

"That we're not a fan fiction or a movie or like a TV show where you can watch and comment from afar as if you know everything or as if it is so simple. It’s really not black and white like that," dagdag pa niya.

Nakiusap siya na maging sensitibo sana ang publiko sa kanilang pamilya sapagkat isang aniyang "monumental moment" ito para sa kanila.

“If you can leave hate comments on any other piece of content that I produce and you can say whatever you want about the other aspects of my life, but when it comes to this and especially me seeing my family please just be careful and sensitive of what you comment," ani Lorin.

"Because this is possibly the most monumental moments of my life this far. It is intimidating to put a personal aspect of me out there," dagdag pa niya.

Payo ni Lorin sa mga may parehas na sitwasyon sa kanila na huwag panghinaan ng loob at darating din ang takdang panahon na maayos din ang lahat.

“If there’s anyone out there and one of your parents or one of your family members is not in your life and you guys are not on the best of terms, I want you to know that it is possible to heal those relationships. It is possible to move forward, to grow," aniya.

"Even if it feels like it's impossible, the right people come back into your life in God's perfect timing. Obviously there was a lot of hurt for the last 15 years, but my mindset is ‘The past is the past’ and there’s really nothing we can do to alter it.”

Nitong Hunyo, lumipad sina Lorin at kapatid niyang si Venice papuntang Istanbul para makapiling muli ang kanilang ama.

