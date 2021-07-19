WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go's son chimes in as she sings worship song

It looks like Rachelle Ann Go’s son Lukas Judah also has a bright future in singing.

In a heartwarming video which Go uploaded on Instagram Sunday, her newborn son seemed to be singing along with her while she sings a worship song.

Go’s followers and fellow celebrities alike also noticed this, with most of them saying Lukas Judah may just be as good as his mom when it comes to singing when he grows up.

Go gave birth to Lukas Judah last March 26.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London with husband Martin Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to cross the milestone of becoming a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.