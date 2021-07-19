Raymart Santiago greets son Santino on his birthday

MANILA -- Actor Raymart Santiago took to social media to greet his son Santino, a happy birthday as he turned 14.

"Happy birthday, Santino. Stay happy, healthy and blessed on your special day…and every day of the year. No matter how old you get, know that you will always be my baby boy," Santiago wrote as he posted a collage of their pictures together.

Santino is Santiago's son with estranged wife actress Claudine Barretto.

Apart from Santino, they also have a daughter, Sabina. Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

In November last year, Barretto sued Santiago over his alleged lack of child support for their two children, according to the actress’ lawyer.

And just last March, Barretto took to social media to once again call the attention of Santiago about being a "real dad."

Currently, Santiago is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," with Coco Martin. He is also part of the reunion movie of Martin and Julia Montes.