John Prats, Isabel Oli celebrate first birthday of daughter Forest

MANILA – John Prats and Isabel Oli managed to throw a birthday party for their youngest child Forest for her first birthday despite the ongoing pandemic.

On Instagram, the celebrity couple shared photos from the intimate party which was held within their house’s compound.

In a message for his daughter, Prats said: “Blessed 1st birthday my bunso. Sobrang saya ng puso ko at kasama ko kayo ngayong kaarawan mo. Maraming salamat sa 'yo @forestprats sa ligayang dala mo sa aming lahat. Lagi lang kami andito ng mama mo para sa inyo. I love you anak!”

Oli, for her part, expressed how Forest is special to their family because giving birth to her was quite a “unique” journey.

“I still marvel how we were able to pull it through. It’s been a year since, but not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for guiding and protecting us that day. The days leading to your birth day were quite nerve-wracking to be honest. Giving birth to you during this pandemic was really challenging, my precious, but thank God we made it,” Oli said.

“So today, we celebrate that love-filled day. We reminisce God’s goodness and faithfulness and look forward to more days of God’s manifest presence in our family and in your life. We pray for nothing but for God to complete and achieve His purpose through you. Happy first birthday, our @forestprats,” she added.

To end her heartwarming post, Oli said she will always strive to be the best for Forest and her other kids for as long as she lives.

Aside from Forest, Prats and Oli ave two other children, Feather and Freedom.