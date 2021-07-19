BTS to hold worldwide ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge via YouTube Shorts

Watch more on iWantTFC

International supergroup BTS is partnering with the newly launched YouTube Shorts for the “Permission to Dance” challenge, which kicks off this weekend.

Starting Friday, ARMY from around the globe can use the new YouTube feature to create a 15-second short through the mobile app to participate until August 14.

The challenge: replicate a portion of the choreography from BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video, particularly the International Sign language gestures for “peace,” “dance,” and “joy.”

Entries with the hashtags #PermissionToDance and #Shorts will then be screened by BTS to decide on favorites to include in a compilation video, according to YouTube.

“Just as ‘Permission to Dance’ sends the message that you don't have to ask anyone for permission to dance, we hope that we can bring people all over the world together to dance along with us, free of any limits or constraint,” Shing Young Jae, president of BigHit Music, said.

“We are very excited to watch this challenge come to life on YouTube Shorts and can’t wait to see what you all create.”

“BTS are global icons,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music. “Breaking record after record on YouTube, BTS’ immense contribution to the world of music has made them an undeniable force.

“We are humbled to be partnering with them on the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, helping to spread happiness and build lasting connections amongst their fans on YouTube across the globe. We are stoked to see the ARMY dance!”