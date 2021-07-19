Arnel Pineda arrives in Chicago for Lollapalooza

American rock band Journey will be part of this year's Lollapalooza music festival happening on July 29 to August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago.

The band's frontman, Filipino rocker Arnel Pineda, shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday as he shared a clip of his arrival in Chicago.

"I am back in Chicago. Meet Journey in Chicago -- to do Lollapalooza. So see you guys in a week and half I guess. I am at the airport now, look. Just landed, see you," Pineda shared.



Aside from Journey, other international artists who are set to perform in Lollapalooza are Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, and Tyler, the Creator.

In an interview early this year, Pineda, who was discovered by Journey co-founder Neal Schon on YouTube, revealed that Journey is hoping to release a full-length album this year -- its first since “Eclipse” which came out in 2011.

The group began gearing for it early in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to record songs for the album remotely.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pineda said they have already done six songs so far.

Pineda said they plan to release the album first before doing a full-on tour once again.

