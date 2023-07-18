MANILA – Sharon Cuneta had to temporarily stop filming her upcoming movie "A Mother and a Son" with Alden Richards due to her doctor’s orders.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cuneta said her doctor instructed her to rest her voice for a week so her condition won’t worsen.

“Went to my doctor in St. Luke’s BGC yesterday. She inserted a camera into my nose and mouth. Sobrang clogged daw ang ilong ko and my throat is so swollen and papunta nang infection kaya ang dami kong gamot ngayon,” she said.

“Nasanay na lang daw ako sa feeling ng barado ang ilong at masama ang lagay ng throat kaya 'di ko na nare-realize pag ganon. Haaaay…Kasi init/ulan lagi sa shooting namin,” she added.

Aside from the weather, Cuneta said her condition was also brought about by fatigue and stress.

“Sinabi ng doc ko kailangan ko daw i-rest ang voice ko ng one week… Bukod daw sa fatigue, stress-induced daw. Kaya isang malaking ‘tenk yu’ sa mga nagbibigay sa akin ng stress pinasa-Diyos ko na kayo,” she said.

Moreover, Cuneta said she’s also suffering from acid reflux.

“Haaaay naman miss na miss ko na ang set namin at mga kasama ko doon mula kay Direk Nuel @directfromncn hanggang kay @jackielou.blanco at siempre ang anak kong mahal na mahal ko at mahal na mahal ako! @aldenrichards02,” she said.

"A Mother and a Son" is an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival in December.

