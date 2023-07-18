Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello to divorce after 7 years of marriage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have ended their marriage seven years after they tied the knot.

Vergara and Manganiello confirmed their separation in a statement they shared to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple added.

Vergara and Manganiello did not disclose the reason why they are going their separate ways.

Based on her Instagram posts, the “Modern Family” actress is currently in Italy where she celebrated her 51st birthday.

Vergara is surrounded by her friends while her husband is noticeably absent in the photos.