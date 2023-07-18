LOOK: Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte guest on ‘E.A.T’

MANILA -- Kapamilya couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte guested on TV5’s “E.A.T.” for the first time on Tuesday to promote their upcoming series “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso.”

“Kinakabahan nga po ako. First time namin ni Ronnie rito,” Andalio admitted before greeting the studio audience and the viewers.

“Excited na po kaming mapanood niyo ang ‘Pira-Pirasong Paraiso’. Ito ang first partnership ng TV5 at ABS-CBN, kaya maraming-maraming salamat po. Isang linggo na lang at mabubuo na po ang mga hapon niyo,” Andalio said.

“Sana po ay tutukan niyo ang kauna-unahang co-production ng TV5 at ABS-CBN — ‘Pira-Pirasong Paraiso’ po,” Alonte added.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5, will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Also joining the cast are Charlie Dizon, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, Sunshine Dizon, and Argel Saycon with the special participation of Snooky Serna.