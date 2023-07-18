Amy Perez opens up on rivalry among noontime shows

MANILA -- For Amy Perez, one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime," the current competition between noontime shows is a healthy one and she is very happy with it.

"'Yung industriya natin sa television is back. Hindi ba lahat may trabaho, mapaharap ng camera, likod ng camera, utility, lahat may trabaho and it's good for everybody," the veteran host said In "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."

"At nakakabata ang 'Showtime,' yes," stresses Perez, who has been dubbed as the country's "Queen of Noontime Shows."

Asked how the noontime show makes her young, Perez replied: "Iba ang vibe sa iyo. Iba 'yung pagnakikita mo 'yung energy ng madlang people, masaya siya eh. So nakakalimutan mo ang problema mo when you do a noontime show, hindi ba nang panandalian lang naman pero after nun you have to face 'yung mga daily things na dapat mong harapin sa buhay mo. Pero what I love about 'Showtime' kapag kasama ko sila I can be myself. With the madlang people I can dance, I can sing kahit minsan mali-mali na ako at pinagtitiwalaan nila ako it's still me so okay lang."

Prior to joining "Showtime" in 2016, Perez hosted various morning and afternoon shows like "Sa Linggo nAPO Sila" and "Magandang Tanghali Bayan."

She even appeared "Eat Bulaga" when it aired on ABS-CBN.

"Nag-guest din ako sa kanila dati for a time, I guess noong nasa ABS-CBN din sila noon," Perez recalled.

"It's Showtime" is now being aired on GMA-owned GTV channel.

The Kapamilya noontime show began airing on GTV Channel last July 1, aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

