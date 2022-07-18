Wil Dasovich introduces Carla Humphries to his family

Screenshot from Wil Dasovich's YouTube channel.

Vlogger and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Wil Dasovich revealed Saturday that he has introduced actress Carla Humphries to his family.

On his YouTube channel, Dasovich showed that Humphries brought some goodies for his parents and that they were glad to meet her.

"I'm so nervous to see you that I might be starstruck. I thought I have met you before because I've seen you so much," his father said.

Humphries also met Dasovich's sister Haley and said: "She’s amazing. She’s my new best friend now, obviously. I wanna be best friends with her."

Last April, Dasovich posted a photo of him with the actress, which triggered speculations about their status. The photo shows Dasovich and Humphries posing at the Urban Light installment at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Dasovich and Alodia Gosiengfiao announced their separation in November 2021, after three years as a couple.

RELATED VIDEO: