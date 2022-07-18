American socialite Paris Hilton poses with singer Demi Lovato in her 'Substance' music video. Screenshot from Demi Lovato's YouTube channel.

American socialite Paris Hilton has joined singer Demi Lovato in her new song for her upcoming album.

At the end of the music video of "Substance" released Friday, Hilton can be seen posing with Lovato in front of the paparazzi. Lovato also went on to question all the "bad press" she got when she was in rehab.

Stills of the music video were also reminiscent of her song "La La Land" from walking the sidewalk, having photos from fans, getting her make-up done, and avoiding the paparazzi.

Last June, Lovato dropped her comeback single "Skin Of My Teeth," sealing her pop-rock return. In the music video, she sported a mullet, played electric guitar, and referenced the "never-ending" news about her leaving rehab.

Lovato earlier revealed that her upcoming album is set to be released on August 19. She also posted the dates of her tour, which starts August 13 with special guests Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Her last studio album "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," released in April 2021, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Lovato first appeared as an artist in the children's television series "Barney & Friends" from 2002 to 2004. She rose to fame in 2008 for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney film "Camp Rock" where her duet "This Is Me" gained prominence.

In a tell-all documentary, Lovato spoke in detail about her addiction to drugs and other mental health issues. She said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 and was also left with some brain damage.

— with a report from Reuters

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO: