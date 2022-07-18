WATCH: Arci Muñoz takes flying lessons

MANILA -- Actress Arci Munoz has started to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot.



The actress turned to social media on Saturday to share a TikTok video of her doing a simulation training and riding an actual plane with a flight instructor.

She captioned her post with a quote from American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart: "Everyone has ocean's to fly, if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?"

"Be a woman who rises above the ground-breaking norms reach for yer dreams! and be whoever you wanna be cos sky is ze limit!! Feeling enthusiastic about my #pilot journey! Thank you for spreading my wings!" she added, tagging aviation school Topflite Academy.

Munoz then captioned her video with: "First day in achieving my #pilotdreams."

Early last year, Muñoz said that her dream to become a pilot is one of the reasons she underwent basic citizen military training last year.

She is now a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command.

"'Yun talaga ang gusto ko ever since. Balak ko rin maging piloto. Actually mag-i-start na ako ng flying school ko sa February or March. ...Kailangan ko lang talaga maghanap ng medyo mahaba-habang bakanteng schedule kasi matagal ang pag-aaral na 'yon," Munoz said in a previous interview.