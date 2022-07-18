Welcome to the Dreaming, dreamers.

A scene from 'The Sandman.' Handout

"The Sandman," the brand new dark fantasy Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman's series of graphic novels, will finally debut globally on August 5.

They know him by many names: Morpheus, Dream, Kai'ckul, Oneiros, Sandman. When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams, is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal.



Also joining the cast is Mark Hamill who will voice the beloved character Merv Pumpkinhead.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, "The Sandman" is produced by Warner Bros. Television.