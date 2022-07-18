You’re invited to a nightmare generations in the making.

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had.

Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

The Invitation is directed by Jessica M. Thompson, written by Blair Butler, produced by Emile Gladstone and executive produced by Michael P. Flannigan and Jessica M. Thompson.

The cast is led by Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee.

In Philippine cinemas soon, The Invitation is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.