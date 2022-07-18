MANILA -- Idol Philippines” season 1 finalist and Star Magic artist Miguel Odron has released his original composition "Drown," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Odron said the song is about "the depression he survived after going through an abusive relationship."

“Drown” follows the melancholic track “Still,” which was released last month as Odron gears up for the launch of his full-length album, “San Rojo,” which will talk about heartbreak, life, and everything in between.

In June 2020, Odron, one of the top five finalists of the first season of “Idol Philippines,” came out as gay to his fans.

The singer took to Instagram to share his truth and apologized to those who might “feel hurt” or “feel lied to” because of his announcement.

Odron released his debut single "Chevy Cruze" back in early 2020.