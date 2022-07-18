Actress Zsa Zsa Padilla turned to social media to share snaps and video clips of her time in Serbia with her long-time partner, architect Conrad Onglao.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Padilla uploaded photos of her and Onglao enjoying the city of Niš.

In her most recent post, Padilla shared a clip of her and Onglao at a restaurant for lunch before going to Belgrade and returning home.

In a previous Instagram post, Padilla said she will attend the "special day" of her youngest daughter Zia in Serbia.

A week ago, Zia hinted that she's getting married in a poem she wrote for her father, the late King of Comedy Dolphy. She also shared a photo of a necklace with a heart pendant and two rings. Beside the rings is a piece of round object with "aleksa + zia" written on it.





Zia is the youngest daughter of of Padilla and Dolphy. They also have another daughter Nicole Quizon.