LOOK: Moira dela Torre surprises fan on her debut

The 18th birthday of a fan of Moira dela Torre was made even more special when the “hugot” hitmaker arrived at the grand celebration over the weekend.

Dela Torre was the surprise performer at the debut of the fan, Stella Duque, who turned emotional upon seeing her idol, as seen in photos from Nice Print Photography.

The event was held at Dusit Thani in Davao on July 16, according to dela Torre’s talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.

“Knowing how much she loves Moira and her music, Stella’s parents came up with the idea of inviting their daughter's ultimate idol to her special day,” the group said.

Aside from dela Torre’s signature tunes, she also performed “Torete” and “Fix You” upon the family’s request.

Dela Torre is currently seen as one of the judges of “Idol Philippines” alongside Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, and Chito Miranda. The talent search airs weekends on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.