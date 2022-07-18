Kim Chiu poses with her medal after finishing a duathlon on July 17. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — Actress-host Kim Chiu is celebrating her return to her “athletic self” after finishing a sporting event over the weekend.

The “It’s Showtime” mainstay participated in a duathlon on Sunday, running and biking a total of 34 kilometers.

On Instagram, Chiu share clips of the race, showing her running, on the bike, and holding her medal.

In its caption, she wrote: “My Kind of SUNDAY MORNING!!! #RunBikeRun #Duathlon 6km-25km-3km back to my athletic self!!! Its been a while and Im glad I was able to race again… ENDORPHINS ARE POPPININ MY BADEH RN”.

Chiu has been participating in various marathon and duathlon events over the years, starting in 2017.

With the onset of the pandemic in mid-2020, Chiu opted for home exercises which she would chronicle on social media to motivate her followers to keep active.

Chiu is currently seen weekdays and Saturday on “It’s Showtime,” which recently joined the programming lineup of TV5; and is set to star in a new film that marks her screen reunion with her real-life boyfriend Xian Lim.