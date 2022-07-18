Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada shared this photo when the actress revealed in October 2021 that they had suffered a miscarriage. Instagram: @cathygonzaga

MANILA — Actress-host Alex Gonzaga has opened up about how she and her husband, Mikee Morada, have moved forward from their miscarriage, saying the experience has become a “testimony.”

Gonzaga spoke about her miscarriage in the July 16 vlog of actress Yassi Pressman, where she was the guest for the episode.

Referring to the possibility of getting pregnant again, Gonzaga told Pressman, “Kung kailan ibigay ng Panginoon, okay na sa amin.”

“Alam mo, sa totoo lang, kapag sinasabi sa akin ‘yun [pagiging magulang], walang effect sa akin ‘yun. Kasi parang, siguro, the Lord blessed me with acceptance,” she said.

Gonzaga explained that at the time, she may not have been ready to be a parent yet.

“Noong time na ‘yun hindi kasi talaga ako ready. So, lagi kong sinasabi kay Mikee, two years pa, three years pa. Gusto ko pang i-enjoy 'yung married life,” she said.

Gonzaga and Morada got married in November 2020.

They suffered the miscarriage in September 2021, they belatedly revealed a month later.

Nearly a year since, Gonzaga said she no longer feels pain when she remembers the loss of their pregnancy. “‘Pag naiisip ko ‘yung sitwasyon na ‘yun, hindi siya painful for me, ‘yung proseso na ‘yun.”

Gonzaga said she has chosen to see the incident as a “message” of sorts from God about the responsibilities of being a parent, as well as their readiness to raise a child.

“Parang feeling ko, kinausap ako ni Lord nung time na ‘yun, na hindi man natuloy pero at least naramdaman ko na kaya ko pala maging mommy. Puwede pala, hindi pala kami baog. Noong nangyari ‘yun, parang feeling ko, pinasilip lang ni Lord na, ‘Huwag mong isipin na you are not ready because you are ready. When I tell you, you are ready, you will be ready.’”

“‘Pag naaalala ko 'yung moment na ‘yun, hindi ko iniisip na nawalan ako ng blessing. The test became a testimony.”