MANILA — British singer Louis Tomlinson returned to the Philippines as a solo act, showcasing his debut album "Walls" on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City.

Tomlinson pumped out the crowd with “We Made It,” a nod to his continuous career despite his departure from One Direction, followed by one of his former boy band's songs, "Drag Me Down," their first track without Zayn Malik from their last studio album "Made in the A.M."

The vibe slowed down when Tomlinson sang "Two of Us," a mellow song dedicated to his departed mother Johannah Deakin who succumbed to leukemia in 2016, along with “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” and "Only The Brave."

He also played other tracks like “Habit,” “Defenceless,” “Always You,” and his cover of “Beautiful War” by King of Leon.

Directioners, or the supporters of One Direction, were in for a treat when Tomlinson played "Little Black Dress" from the band's third studio album "Midnight Memories."

Fans cried a river when Tomlinson went on with another track from that album, "Through The Dark," a song about moving forward despite the challenges in life.

Tomlinson then thanked his fans as he looked back on his roots in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England before his career catapulted after his stint on "The X Factor UK" with One Direction.

"I hate to use this cliche phrase but I’m from a pretty small town called Doncaster and now I’m in the Philippines and that’s all thanks to you," Tomlinson said.

"And one more time, I will not be here without you. Thank you," he added and capped his Manila concert with "Walls" and "Kill My Mind."

Tomlinson rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You," "Night Changes," and "You and I,” and was hailed as one of the most successful British boy band to date.

Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

