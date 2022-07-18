Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada open to be paired with others

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad. Photo from KD Estrada's Instagram accounty

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team partners KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are open to be paired with other actors.

In Star Magic's Inside News, both said they believe this will not affect their tandem.

"Well for me kasi there's a difference naman with being a love team and sa na-team up ka lang sa iba. Like with me, I have a movie now with Enchong (Dee) but that's not at all a threat to me and KD or to KDLex and I made sure of that talaga. It also depends on the project, of course. Like si KD, he did 'Bola Bola' with Francine (Diaz). It's okay. Some are just very harmless and sayang opportunity but after that I'm just going to focus on KDLex," Ilacad explained.

"Like what Alexa said, I did 'Bola Bola' and she's doing this movie with Enchong now. It doesn't harm naman 'yung samahan namin. So as long as it's an ethical project naman, it doesn't harm naman whatever me and Alexa are building here, it's okay," Estrada shared.

In the interview, the two also shared that they are supportive of each other's individual projects like Estrada's first digital cover FLEX.

"Actually Alexa messaged me telling me that I can do it. Tuwing nagbi-break kami sa FLEX, I would message her she will give me very encouraging words and she bought me food din," Estrada said.

Meanwhile, Ilacad shared some details about her upcoming rom-com drama "Reset U\I" with Dee.

"The story mostly revolves around the story of my character and her journey. Along that journey na-meet niya 'yung character ni Enchong and other people and all of their past na kailangang i-acknowledge, because you know we should never forget the past," Ilacad said.

"Lagi nga namin sinasabi ni Enchong, matagal na, years ago na 'uy kailan naman tayo magkaka-work? ganyan.' Nung in-offer sa amin ito, game. Tapos maganda pa 'yung project. 'Yun nga sabi ko chineck ko mabuti, hindi siya at all makakasama, or magiging hadlang or mako-confuse 'yung mga tao sa amin, with my love team witth KD," she added.

Estrada and Ilacad are part of "Beyond The Stars" the Star Magic US concert tour this August.

The US concert tour mark their first official business trip abroad.

"Sobrang nagulat ako nung sinabi sa amin na nire-request kami ng TFC. 'Really? That was so nice.' So thank you so much, we know how you guys have been so instrumental in our journey. Kung gaano ka-grabe ang suporta ng international fans at kung gaano sila kalaking tulong sa amin bilang KDLex. Pati na rin sa Kumu streams namin lagi silang present. No matter what time it is, they are always there. So I am happy that this time we're able to finally, hopefully meet them or at least see them or give them a show, be with them a little bit up close and more personal than through a phone," Ilacad said.

"It feels really good. It warms my heart that we've been personally requested and to be called new household na rin parang it's just so nice. Parang like 'yung pinaghirapan namin ni Alexa not just in 'PBB' pero before 'PBB,' career wise, personally, other struggles are worth it kasi ngayon parang it's paying off na. Yeah, thank you so much iWantTFC and thank you rin to Star Magic," Estrada said.

Recently, Ilacad and Estrada starred in iWantTFC original series "Run To Me."