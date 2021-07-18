WATCH: Kim Chiu shows off swag on 'ASAP' dance floor

MANILA – Kim Chiu showed off her swag as she took the stage of “ASAP Natin To” again on Sunday.

Ruling the dance floor, the Kapamilya actress busted moves at the ABS-CBN concert variety program.

Chiu was clad in an oversized shirt with her name printed across it, while two other dancers accompanied her during the number.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

Aside from appearing on “ASAP Natin To,” Chiu can also be regularly seen in the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime” from Monday to Saturday.

It was also recently reported that Chiu will be headlining the horror movie “Huwag Kang Lalabas” alongside Jameson Blake.

Directed by Adolfo Alix Jr., the movie marks a consecutive horror project for Chiu, whose last film offering was 2020’s “U-Turn.” Overall, it’s her sixth horror film since 2008.