Actress Toni Gonzaga posted a photo of herself in a bikini while on vacation in Boracay. Photo from Gonzaga's Instagram page.

MANILA - Actress Toni Gonzaga surprised her fans with a rare bikini photo.

The actress posted the photo on her Instagram page Saturday with the caption, "Posing for @paulsoriano1017".

She also posted another photo of herself in a nude-colored bikini, showing off her toned body.

"Visualize your highest self and start showing up as her," Gonzaga wrote in the caption.

Gonzaga is currently in Boracay with her husband, Paul Soriano and their four-year-old son Seve.