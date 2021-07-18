LOOK: Gerald joins Julia Barretto's family vacation

MANILA - Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto took a break from work and spent the weekend with the actress’ family on a quick trip to an undisclosed place.

In her latest Instagram post, Barretto shared with her fans their quality time together, enjoying the weather and scenery.

Seen in Barretto’s pictures were her mother Marjorie, and siblings Leon, Claudia and Erich.

Barretto simply wrote “memory box” in the caption.

It was not the first time Anderson joined the Barretto family for a trip or gathering as he has been included in several family photos of his girlfriend.

Last July, Anderson went on a boat ride and fishing trip with the Barrettos in Subic, Zambales.

Last March, Dani Barretto shared a family photo taken during a beach trip, showing Anderson in the group as well.

After more than a year of speculation on their possible romance, Anderson, who rose to fame from the Pinoy Big Brother reality show, admitted in a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda last March that he is happy with Julia.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied then ever being more than friends.

Anderson appears on ABS-CBN's “Init sa Magdamag”, together with Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman.

Produced by Star Creatives, the series airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

