Judy Ann's daughter Luna charms netizens with weather report videos

MANILA – Luna, the youngest daughter of Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, has been a source of delight for her celebrity parents’ followers on social media.

This after Agoncillo shared on his page two clips of Luna while playing the role of a weather reporter.

In the videos, Luna can be seen describing the weather condition where their family spent the weekend.

“Welcome to news, news news. A new weather report. Today is windy, cloudy, and sunny, which is perfect for sailing for daddy Ryan," she said in the first one.

The second video saw Luna delivering relatively the same spiel although she featured the beach this time.

Agoncillo captioned his daughter’s video saying: “This weekends weather report is brought to you by our talking doll. May change location pa.”

The latest video of Luna in Agoncillo’s page already had close to a hundred thousand likes and some 1,700 comments, at the time this article was posted.

Luna turned five years old last January.

Aside from Luna, Santos and Agoncillo, who married in 2009, have two other children: their daughter Yohan and son Lucho.

