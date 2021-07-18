Jodi Sta. Maria reminisces childhood with cute throwback photo

MANILA - Actress Jodi Sta. Maria took to social media to reminisce her childhood as she posted a cute throwback photo.

Sta. Maria on Saturday posted her childhood photo on her Instagram page, where she also reminisced the simple joys she had back when she was younger.

"This photo brings back so many memories from my childhood. Yung pakikipaglaro sa mga kapitbahay tatakas ako pero kahit mapagalitan sa pag-uwi okay narin," she wrote in the caption.

The 39-year-old actress also reminisced the childhood games she used to play.

"Do you remember touch taya? 10-20? Or yung plastic balloon na bawal bumagsak sa lupa pag napalobo mo na? Have you waited for the corn vendor shouting mais…mais…at si manong na nangongolekta ng dyaryo at bote kapalit ay chichirya?" Sta. Maria added.

"Our childhood plays a big part in who we are today. The simple joys, the contagious laughter, and the mini adventures have taught us that it takes very little to have a happy life," she added.

Sta. Maria's post was well-received by her fans, as well as her friends and colleagues in showbiz.

RELATED VIDEO