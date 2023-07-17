WATCH: Highlights from Seth Fedelin's birthday party

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin, who turned 21 on July 9, celebrated his birthday with his family and friends from in an out of the show business, including his on screen partner Francine Diaz.

Star Magic's Inside News uploaded an exclusive video showing highlights from Fedelin's birthday celebration.

"Yung birthday ko gusto ko lang i-keep siyang simple lang, walang masyadong magarbo. Basta nandoon ang mga kaibigan natin 'yun ang importante at nandoon ang family natin," Fedelin shared.

Among the celebrities who attended the event were Joshua Garcia, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, DJ Jhai Ho, Lie Reposposa, Angela Ken, Barbie Imperial, Jayda and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

Currently, Diaz and Fedelin are part of the Kapamilya primetime series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.



