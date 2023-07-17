'On the Job 2' wins best film at Star Awards for Movies

MANILA -- Erik Matti's "On The Job: The Missing 8" was named Best Film at the 38th PMPC Star Awards for Movies held on Sunday at the Manila Hotel.

Matti also won as Movie Director of the Year, while its star-studded cast took home the award for Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year.

Screen veteran and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio and Sunshine Dizon tied as movie actress of the year. Santos won for her performance in the critically acclaimed "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," which also stars actor Daniel Padilla, while Dizon won for the film "Versus."

Actor-director and producer Vince Tañada, meanwhile, was named Movie Actor of the Year for his performance in the musical "Katips."

Janice De Belen ("Big Night") and Lotlot de Leon ("On The Job: The Missing 8") tied for best supporting movie actress, while JohnRey Rivas received the best supporting movie actor award for his role in "Katips."

Kapamilya love team partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano won the movie love team of the year award for their film "Love Is Color Blind" under Star Cinema.

Meanwhile, Streetboys members Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro, Spencer Reyes, Danilo Barrios, and Meynard Marcellano were present as the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to their "boss," talent manager and director Chito S. Roño.

Screen veteran Helen Gamboa-Sotto was honored with Nora Aunor Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 38th Star Awards for Movies was hosted by Claudine Barretto, Sunshine Cruz, Christian Bautista and Alfred Vargas. Star Magic artist Aiyana Perlas was host on the red carpet.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Movie of the Year: “On The Job 2: The Missing 8” (Reality MM Studios, Globe Studios, HBO Asia Originals)

Movie Director of the Year: Erik Matti (On The Job 2: The Missing 8)

Indie Movie of the Year: “Katips” (PhilStagers Films)

Indie Movie Director of the Year: Vince Tañada (Katips)

Movie Actress of the Year: Charo Santos-Concio (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon) at Sunshine Dizon (Versus)

Movie Actor of the Year: Vince Tañada (Katips)

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year: Janice De Belen (Big Night!) and Lotlot De Leon (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year: Johnrey Rivas (Katips)

Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “On The Job 2: The Missing 8”

Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “Katips”

New Movie Actress of the Year: Quinn Carrillo (Silab)

New Movie Actor of the Year: Sean De Guzman (Anak Ng Macho Dancer)

Child Performer of the Year: Ella Ilano (The Housemaid)

Short Movie of the Year: “Black Rainbow” (Sinehalaga, NCCA, Negros Cultural Foundation, Uncle Scott Global Productions)

Short Movie Director of the Year: Zig Dulay (Black Rainbow)

Technical Categories

Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Michiko Yamamoto (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Teck Siang Lim (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Movie Editor of the Year: Benjamin Tolentino (Big Night!)

Movie Production Designer of the Year: Whammy Alcazaren (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: The Storyteller Project (My Amanda)

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Corinne De San Jose (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: "Umulan Man O Umaraw," performed by Rita Daniela, composed by Louie Ignacio, arranged by Bobby Velasco (for the movie "Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw")

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Editor of the Year: Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Ysabelle Denoga (Gensan Punch)

Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year: Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Pipo Cifra (Katips)

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma (Gensan Punch)

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo” performed by Kris Lawrence, with saxophone solo by Nicole Reluya, composed and arranged by Von De Guzman (“Nelia”)

Special Awards

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award: Ms. Helen Gamboa

Ulirang Alagad Ng Pelikula Sa Likod Ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award: Director Chito Roño

Darling of the Press: Alfred Vargas

Movie Love Team of the Year: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (Love Is Color Blind)

Female Star of the Night: Claudine Barretto

Male Star of the Night: Christian Bautista

Female Celebrity of the Night: Quinn Carrillo

Male Celebrity of the Night: Sean De Guzman

Face of the Night: Sunshine Cruz