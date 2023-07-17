Ogie Alcasid releases EP 'Songs from Home'

MANILA -- OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid has released a new extended play (EP) "Songs from Home."

On Instagram, the Kapamilya singer-songwriter thanked ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo for producing most of the cuts, as well as writing the track "Hoy Love You."

He also thanked DJ MOD for the track "ILY," and Troy Laureta for producing the single and duet versions of "Wag Mo Long Iwan."

The rest of the tracks were composed by Alcasid himself.

"The pandemic did so much to all of us and this EP is a reminder to me of the ups and downs that we went through while we were locked up in our homes. The product of which was just pure love. All glory To God!" he wrote.

Included in Alcasid's EP are "Huwag Mo Kong Iwan - Duet Version," "Hoy Love You," "I L Y," "Maga Ako, Manas Ako," "Pamilya Ang Sakalam," "Thank You, Pa," "Huwag Mo Kong Iwan," "Bayaning Tunay," "Pasko ng mga Pinoy" and "Maligaya Ang Pasko."

Alcasid's most recent releases were two worship songs.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC