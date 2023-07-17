Jane Oineza sees RK Bagatsing as husband material

MANILA -- Actress Jane Oineza admitted that she sees boyfriend, actor RK Bagatsing, as the man she can marry.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday at the sidelines of the back-to-back press conference for "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" and "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," Oineza stressed that she is serious when it comes to relationships.

"Hindi naman ako pumapasok sa isang relationship na laro-laro lang. So eventually darating tayo roon. Pero hindi naman kailangang magmadali," Oineza said.

Despite their busy schedules, Oineza said they always find time to talk or update each other.

"Alam mo 'yun ang nakakatuwa sa amin kasi kahit busy 'yung isa't isa hindi naman kami nangangamba masyado dahil alam namin na nandiyan lang kami full support. Lagi naman din kaming naghahanap ng oras sa isa't isa. Kunwari ngayon kung busy ay lagi kaming naga-update, lagi kaming nag-uusap. Basta mag-i-squeeze in kami ng us time," Oineza said.

And when it comes to work, she said they just support each other.

"Wala kaming tinatago sa isa't isa kasi safe space namin ang isa't isa," Oineza added.

Currently, Oineza is grateful to finally be cast as the lead star in a series with "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin."



Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars JC de Vera, Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde, Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., respectively. "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will also air on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m..

