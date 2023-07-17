Gong Yoo, left, and Seo Hyun-jin, right, are set to star in Netflix's upcoming K-drama 'The Trunk.' Photos courtesy of Netflix

K-drama stars Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin are set to lead a new series produced by Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday.

In a press statement, Netflix said the series "The Trunk" follows two people who are engaged in a contract-based marriage arranged by an intriguing matchmaking organization.

Seo, whose previous shows include "Another Miss Oh" and "The Beauty Inside," plays an employee at the matchmaking organization who ends up in an contractual marriage with the character portrayed by Gong, known for dramas such as "Coffee Prince" and "Goblin."

#TheTrunk revolves around a marriage arrangement service where clients are matched to their best-suited partners on a one-year contract, and a whirlwind of unexpected events that follow when a mysterious trunk floats ashore



- Starring: Seo Hyun-jin, Gong Yoo

- Directed by: Kim… pic.twitter.com/uannOhQdFx — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) July 17, 2023

"Their lives take a twist when a mysterious trunk found in the lake throws them into a whirlwind of secrets and events behind the matchmaking service," Netflix said of the plot.

The series is written by Park Eun-young of "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," while Kim Gyu-tae, known for "Our Blues," will serve as the director.

The streaming platform has yet to give a premiere date for the show.

Meanwhile, Gong is set to return for the second season of the hit survival drama "Squid Game," which will also stream on Netflix.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES