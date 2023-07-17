Gerald Santos sings US national anthem at NY Mets game

After finishing his stint as Thuy in “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen, pop balladeer and international musical theater artist Gerald Santos decided to tour Europe and the United States for a much-deserved break.

Little did he know that in one stop in North America, he would be chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with The Outstanding Filipinos in America Awards (TOFA) singers at Citi Field Stadium in New York City last June 29. It was a pre-game ceremony for the baseball match between New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.

“Super ninerbyos ako grabe yun! But what an experience! I think I'll carry the experience for the rest of my life,” Santos told ABS-CBN News in an online conversation.

Santos’s participation was made possible by Elton Lugay, founder of TOFA Awards and Oliver Oliveros of Broadway World Philippines.

Oliveros told ABS-CBN News he became member of TOFA when he was in graduate school in New York. He learned from his friends in TOFA they were looking for a lead singer, preferably a well-known, respected musical artist in the Philippines and abroad, for the said baseball event. Perfect timing, Santos was in New York.

“I didn't know the level of difficulty of singing in a big stadium like that. It was so hard because of the echo! Nagba-bounce ng sobra ang boses mo and it's all over kaya you really have to have ultra focus and presence of mind because there's a big chance you'll mess it up kasi malilito ka,” Santos told ABS-CBN News.

According to the Ball Parks of Baseball website, Citi Field Stadium has a seating capacity of 41,922. The stadium opened in 2009 and has been known as the home of the New York Mets.

“So, for singers who will sing in a big stadium, don’t forget to bring your own earplugs!” Santos added in jest.

Asked how he prepared with TOFA performing artists, he said: “We rehearsed in the studio only a few days before the performance for like almost two hours. And then once lang na pasada (practice) before sumalang on the day itself."

One can say it’s a breeze for Santos to learn a song that quick and perform at once. For “Miss Saigon” in Denmark, Santos marked his 600th show playing Thuy.

In the US, Santos also visited the set of “Here Lies Love” and watched a run-through upon the invitation of Lea Salonga.

It can be recalled Santos and Salonga acted together in Atlantis Productions’ staging of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 2019 in Manila and Singapore.

It eas not the first time a major Filipino talent sang the American national anthem in a pre-game ceremony. On April 13, 2009, then 16-year-old Charice Pempengco, now known as Jake Zyrus, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” in front of 57,099 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles before a game between the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

After this long working vacation, Santos said he is going back to the Philippines for prior commitments though he emphasized he is taking a break from doing theater.

“I will have campus concert series that will kick off on August 5. Then come September, the concert is going to be on a weekly basis. Hopefully by the end of the year, I will have a major concert before I embark on a new journey, which I can't say what kind right now! Basta abangan nila,” he said.

