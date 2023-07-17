MANILA – Donny Pangilinan treated his youngest sister Solana to a special date to celebrate her 12th birthday.

Pangilinan documented their entire day in a vlog, recreating a previous entry they made five years ago when Solana turned seven.

“Around four or five years ago, Solana and I went on a whole day date for her birthday celebration. And now, Sola is all grown up… Solana is turning 12 and I promised her that we would go on a date again,” the actor said at the start of the clip.

The siblings engaged in various activities, which included shopping for new clothes and art materials for her, enjoying a mid-afternoon snack, and, ultimately, playing at a gaming arcade.

In the vlog, Pangilinan requested that his sister provide his followers with an update on the activities that have been occupying her time recently.

To which, Solana said: “I want to be a fashion designer and a Hollywood actress. I am turning Grade 7 and now I am playing tennis. I want to start playing golf. Soon I want to play golf with you Kuya Donny.”

“Right now, I am having classes on sketching. I made my first design. I made it for Ate Ella for her birthday but she doesn’t know yet. I drew her a dress for her birthday and then I’m gonna frame it,” she added.

In a past interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Pangilinan admitted that one of the hardest things about living in his own place that’s nearer to work is how much he misses his youngest sister.

“First of all, nami-miss ko talaga si Solana super. Siya 'yung bunso namin… Si Solana 'yung nasa bahay parati. Minsan nami-miss ko siya, hindi ko masabi sa kanya kasi she’s not in front of me. So if I can’t go home, I’ll call Solana,” he said at that time.

“I gave her a phone just for me to talk to her.' Yung hindi touchscreen ha,” he added.

Pangilinan has been vocal about how much he values his family.

Calling them his most valued support system, Pangilinan said: “They are my rock. Every time may problema ako or kailangan ko ng advice, sila 'yung nagbibigay ng advice sa akin. I am just very thankful for my family.”

Pangilinan and Solana are two of Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan's five children.