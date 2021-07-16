‘Ito ba ang mukha ng pagmamahal?’ Tearful ‘Init sa Magdamag’ scene tackles domestic violence

Rita (Yam Concepcion) decides to separate from her husband Peterson (JM de Guzman) after the latter physically abused her, in the July 16 episode of ‘Init sa Magdamag’. ABS-CBN

After trending for its depiction of domestic violence, the romance drama series “Init sa Magdamag” closed a pivotal week with a tearful scene showing the separation of the married couple portrayed by Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman.

In the Friday episode titled “Love Scars,” Peterson (de Guzman) sought to have a moment alone with Rita (Concepcion) to ask for forgiveness for physically hurting her.

Peterson has long held the mistaken, obsessive belief that Rita has an affair with Tupe (Gerald Anderson), the couple’s sperm donor for in vitro fertilization who also happens to be Rita’s former boyfriend.

Consumed by his suspicion, Peterson had attacked his pregnant wife, forcing her to admit her supposed infidelity. The assault endangered both her life and her baby’s, leaving Rita hospitalized.

The chance to meet his wife had eluded Peterson for days, as Rita’s friends and family shielded her from him. He finally had the opportunity when Rita visited, without a companion, the grave of her unborn child from her past relationship with Tupe.

Pleading his wife to speak with him, Peterson was only met with quiet anger, with Rita removing her wedding ring and demanding him several times to leave.

Claiming his “demons” got the best of him, a tearful Peterson explained to Rita that he only hurt her because he loves her too much.

“Nagawa ko lang lahat ‘yon dahil sobra kitang mahal. I love you too much. Mahal na mahal kita,” Peterson said.

“Masyado mo akong mahal? Tingnan mo ako, Peterson. Ito ba ang pagmamahal? Ito ba ang mukha ng pagmamahal?” Rita asked her husband, baring other bruises on her arms.

The episode concluded with Peterson appearing to contemplate suicide by jumping off a cliff, the latest indication of his mental health struggles so far depicted in the series.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.