MANILA-- Andi Eigenmann showed off her surfing skills when she posted a clip of herself and her fiancé Philmar Alipayo riding waves in Siargao.



Impressing netizens with the skills she learned from her husband-to-be, she wrote, “Never thought I [could] be in the same surfing video as [Philmar Alipayo]!”



Alipayo, who is a champion surfer, led the quarterfinals in the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup last October.



Eigenmann also joined the 7th Pacifico Local Surfing Competition in Siargao, where she made it to the second round in the same month.



Eigenmann and Alipayo are based in Siargao with their two kids, Lilo and Koa, and the actress’ firstborn, Ellie, her daughter, with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



Living in Siargao and honing her surfing skills, the actress said in a past Instagram post that she’s living the surfing dreams of her 11-year-old self. - Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Intern