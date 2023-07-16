K-pop singer Kim Jaejoong to hold Manila concert on July 28

South Korean singer Kim Jaejoong. Photo: Instagram/@jj_1986_jj

South Korean singer Kim Jaejoong is heading to the Philippines at the end of the month for a concert.

On its social media pages, local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions recently announced that the 37-year-old singer, a former member of the phenomenal boy band TVXQ, would hold a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 28.

Hey there, PH BOSS BABIES! Brace yourselves for an incredible surprise. 😲 Our beloved #KimJaejoong is making his grand return to Manila for his highly anticipated Asia tour! 🌟#JConcertinManila#KJJinManila pic.twitter.com/pEJbTLkDGi — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) July 13, 2023

According to Neuwave, the following are the ticket prices:

Superwave - P9,000

VIP Wave - P4,500

Patron - P3,000

Lower Box - P2,500

Upper Box - P1,500

The Superwave package includes access to Jaejoong's soundcheck, a group photo and send-off event.

📣 Attention, Filo Boss Babies! We know you've been waiting for this. We made sure you get the best concert experience for your buck. 💫



Check out the Seat Plan for 𝐉 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓: 𝐊𝐈𝐌 𝐉𝐀𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀 this 7/28, 7PM at SM MOA Arena. pic.twitter.com/uBuav8YxFd — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) July 15, 2023

A pre-sale for tickets will take place at Neuwave's office in Quezon City on July 18, the promoter said, while general selling starts July 19 via SM Tickets.

Kim debuted in 2003 as a member of TVXQ, which rose to widespread popularity across Asia with hits such as "Mirotic" and "Rising Sun."

He later left TVXQ — originally a five-member act — with fellow bandmates Yoochun and Junsu after getting into a contractual dispute with label SM Entertainment.

Following his departure from TVXQ, Kim has pursued a solo music career and ventured into acting.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO