K-pop singer Kim Jaejoong to hold Manila concert on July 28

South Korean singer Kim Jaejoong is heading to the Philippines at the end of the month for a concert.
On its social media pages, local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions recently announced that the 37-year-old singer, a former member of the phenomenal boy band TVXQ, would hold a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 28.
According to Neuwave, the following are the ticket prices:
- Superwave - P9,000
- VIP Wave - P4,500
- Patron - P3,000
- Lower Box - P2,500
- Upper Box - P1,500
The Superwave package includes access to Jaejoong's soundcheck, a group photo and send-off event.
A pre-sale for tickets will take place at Neuwave's office in Quezon City on July 18, the promoter said, while general selling starts July 19 via SM Tickets.
Kim debuted in 2003 as a member of TVXQ, which rose to widespread popularity across Asia with hits such as "Mirotic" and "Rising Sun."
He later left TVXQ — originally a five-member act — with fellow bandmates Yoochun and Junsu after getting into a contractual dispute with label SM Entertainment.
Following his departure from TVXQ, Kim has pursued a solo music career and ventured into acting.
