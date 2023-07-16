Enrique Gil named chief marketing officer of Ticket2Me

Enrique Gil has been named chief marketing officer of Ticket2Me. Handout

MANILA -- Ticket2Me, a fully digital ticketing and video platform for online and offline events, has announced the appointment of Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil as the company’s chief marketing officer and new investor.

Gil wants to connect the fans directly to the celebrities. “We really want to push the Philippine scene internationally,” he said.

The actor recently announced his new film, the riotous comedy, “I Am Not Big Bird,” to be megged by Victor Villanueva. The actor will be joined by a cast he personally handpicked – Pepe Herrera, Nikko Natividad and Red Ollero -- will be going to Thailand to shoot the film.

Gil now has his production company that will provide content.

“From the screen to the stage, we just want to put creative events and content,” Gil said. “Even if we are no longer there and I don’t have to perform, I’m still giving entertainment to the fans in my own way.

"Even if I’m no longer able to work with my physical body, I’m still providing content. Not only to the fans, but to my colleagues in the industry for future artists as well, for international acts or just to connect the fan with their idols. That’s the legacy we want to leave.”

“Everybody is different, but ours is crazy fun,” said former banker, entrepreneur and producer Ranvel Rufino, who is Gil’s new manager.

“We have some crazy ideas that we will be launching this year and fans can enjoy.”

Gil as well as Rufino will invest and acquire equity in Ticket2Me’s parent company in Singapore and assume executive roles within the organization. Following the investment, they will receive proportionate equity within the company, with Rufino taking a seat on the company’s board of directors.

“We were talking about the technical side of Ticket2Me and I watched this documentary of Jeff Bezos, who created Amazon and it just blew me away that he was able to create such a huge, huge empire just through data,” Gil said.

“Just to be able to have this tool, it’s amazing. To be able to share this with everyone, it’s a really good position to be in and I’m really, really grateful.”

With everything opening up, Ticket2Me plans to bring in more events in sports, music, things that will bring people together, such as “Manila Madness” an all-celebrity basketball league.

“We’re actually planning a celebrity basketball tournament,” Gil said. “Eventually, we will also bring volleyball and other sports. We’ll have stars from different networks, some politicians, other personalities from the entertainment industry.

“I believe sports brings everyone together so that’s one project that we will be doing. I just realized during the pandemic, nawala lahat ‘yun. We will also bring some bigger international acts for our future projects.”

Meanwhile, “Madness Manila” caters to electronic dance music (EDM) enthusiasts. Gil wants to share his love for EDM and live events with fans and hopes to bring back the EDM scene in the country.

Before Gil embarks on a business venture, it has to align with his passion. “I’ve travelled the whole world to watch all the concerts I love,” he said. “I’ve had good experiences and bad. I’ve learned a lot, as well.

“To be in a position where I can create events. I’ve been to a point where it’s not just all work. You have to get to a point where you also have to enjoy the work that you will do.

“What we use to enjoy before, I just want to bring that back. Our events are going to be a breeze for the consumers, the fans, our clients.”

Being with Ticket2Me completes Gil’s story. “This is the legacy I want to leave with the industry even if I’m no longer around,” he said. “This is my way of giving back. This is the reason I came back.

“I thought I will not return to showbiz or the entertainment industry. I just plan to do business with my mom. But deep inside my heart, something is missing. This is me finishing my story.”

Related video: