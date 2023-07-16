Coleen Garcia wows netizens with impeccable physique

MANILA – Coleen Garcia continues to captivate her followers, leaving them astounded with her impeccable physique as she proudly showcased her well-defined abs on social media.

Many netizens marveled at Garcia's post-pregnancy transformation, they couldn't help but comment on her lean physique noting that it's hard to believe she gave birth less than three years ago.

“First time ko magcomment sa mga post ng artista pero grabe 'to parang walang baby sa abs hahahahaha,” one Instagram user said.

“Amazing mommy! How to be you,” added another.

Even Garcia’s husband, Billy Crawford, could not resist joining in and leaving a comment on his wife’s post.

“Sheesh,” he said adding fire emojis. “GRRRR MISSSSS YOUUUU NA.”

In the past, Crawford lauded Garcia for her discipline and for all the sacrifices that she does for their family.

“You worked so hard and I’m so proud of you, sacrificing and continuously working hard to achieve the body you want! Na damay na nga ako sa lagree mo eh! But again you look amazing Mommy. Love you so so much! BRAVO My everything,” he said.

Garcia gave birth to her first baby, Amari, in September 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Garcia and Crawford have been married for five years.

