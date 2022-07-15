Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – iWantTFC released a teaser of “Sleep With Me,” the upcoming romantic series of Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez.

On Friday night, the streaming platform released a one-minute clip showing a glimpse of the two actresses’ characters and their relationship to each other.

“Hindi madaling kalimutan ang taong nakasama mo ng matagal, pero piliin mo ang sarili mo,” Gutierrez’s line said in the teaser.

Described as “a tender romance for insomniacs” by Outfest, the series follows the story of Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

“Sleep With Me” marks the first time Poe and Gutierrez are teaming up as Kapamilya talents. Poe joined ABS-CBN in September 2021, while Gutierrez also became part of the network in January 2021.

Directed by Samantha Lee, the project was first announced in December last year as part of the lineup of iWantTFC projects that will be released in 2022.

The series will also make its world premiere in Los Angeles as part of an international film festival championing queer stories.

“Sleep With Me” will premiere at Outfest on July 19, ahead of its August 15 debut on iWantTFC.