WATCH: Gary Valenciano sings with ‘Idol PH’ bet, father

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Not only did Khimo Gumatay get a golden ticket in “Idol Philippines,” but he was also given a chance to sing a song with his father as well as OPM icon Gary Valenciano.

During the audition, the 22-year-old charmer impressed the four judges of the singing competition with his rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“I was expecting to be annoyed because of the strong personality. Pero nung nakapikit ako, di ko mapilit. I loved it. Natuwa ako,” Chito Miranda said.

Gumatay entered the room oozing with confidence. He even exchanged a short funny banter with Miranda about his chest.

Moira dela Torre agreed to what her fellow judge said: “Na-strategize mo siya eh. You have a charm that you just know. You performed really well. Alam mo yung strength mo. You got me.”

Dela Torre also asked Gumatay’s father, Rudy, to enter the audition room. The young hopeful admitted that he learned singing from his father.

Meanwhile, Regine Velasquez was also amazed with the performance but warned him that his gimmick will not always work in the competition.

“Ang tip ko lang sa 'yo, right now na-charm mo kaming lahat. But itong gimik na ito, may not work all the time, minsan kasi yung ang lakas-lakas ng dating mo, 'yung expectation namin sumusobrang taas. Ngayon, na-meet mo nang bonggang-bongga,” the Songbird explained.

Valenciano, on the other hand, opted to talk to Gumatay’s father, telling him that he is blessed to have a talented son.

According to Mr. Pure Energy, he cannot sing the same song the same way Gumatay did.

After getting four yes votes and advancing to the next round, Valenciano joined the Gumatays in singing the same song.

Aside from the contestant, Rudy also sang a few lyrics of the song before passing it to Valenciano, much to the delight of the other judges.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.