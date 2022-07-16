'Paws of Fury' stars on resilience, overcoming prejudices

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

In 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,' George Takei voices a gentle giant of a soldier who may seem gruff on the outside but who is actually soft-hearted.

The animated comedy imparts a message of joy and resilience that the actor, who blazed the trail for Asian representation in Hollywood, said is a much-needed lesson in today’s world.

"We live in a challenging world. All you need to do is look at the front page of newspapers or breaking news on television, we live in a very turbulent world, but life goes on. And my father used to say the real meaning of resilience is to find beauty under harsh conditions and to make our own joy and happiness under those strange circumstances," Takei noted.

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

Michael Cera plays the central character Hank, who’s an ultimate outsider. He’s a dog in a cat’s world, who must learn to defend those who doubt him initially.

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

"I don't think I've been in this particular situation of being the new stranger in town. You know, I didn't have any experiences like that growing up but I think it's so admirable. I really love this about this character, that he has this inner strength," Cera said.

"You can quickly misjudge and think that he's sort of a loser, or that he won't achieve his goals because he's totally ill-equipped. He doesn't have what it takes. But then he has this belief in himself. And that's really all he needs to get there. So I love that it's a character that you could kind of mistake as being weak in the beginning but actually he's got an inner strength that has always been there and is really all he needs."

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

The cast is composed of diverse talents including comedian Aasif Mandvi.

"I started out in this business to learn a lot of roles for brown or Asian actors. You know, that was very slim pickings and it took a long time. And now I see that there's a lot of progress that's been made," Mandvi said. "We see a lot more films, starring and about Asian and Asian characters, South Asian, Middle Eastern, and LGBT. So I think we are embracing a lot of that. And that's what this film also is about: overcoming prejudice, overcoming differences and coming together.

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Michelle Yeoh.