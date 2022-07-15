LOOK: Heaven Peralejo sizzles in beach snaps

MANILA – It seems that summer is not yet over for Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo.

Peralejo flaunted more skin in her recent beach photos which made netizens gush over her posts.

“Can I be an island girl 4ever,” she said in the caption.

Peralejo was seen lying on the beach while revealing her curves.

Last month, Peralejo took to Instagram to share her new look, as she now sports shorter hair, which garnered praise from the public.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself,” she said in her caption.

The actress is also set to do a project with veteran actors Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado.

"I am beyond excited to announce this newest project I’ll be working on under @reinentertainment ! It is an honor to be able to work with THE Ian Veneracion and THE Mon Confiado. Such incredibly dedicated and talented veterans in the industry," Peralejo wrote in an Instagram post.