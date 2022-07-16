MANILA – After giving birth, veteran actress Dimples Romana paid a visit to her eldest daughter, Callie, in Gold Coast, Australia.

In a series of snaps, Romana shared with netizens her reunion with Callie, who is studying in Australia.

“Proof that the Lord hears even the most silent prayers of mothers. Happy to be here for this special milestone for you Ate @callieahmee,” Romana said in the caption.

She told her daughter that despite her busy schedule at work, her kids remain her top priority.

“As you know, even when it may, at times, seem as if Dad @papaboyetonline and I need to attend to more pressing matters, YOU and your brothers will always be the TOP PRIORITY. We will run, fly, crawl if we have to, to get to you,” she added.

The actress gave birth in June to her youngest child, Elio.

Romana turned sentimental in her latest social media post last March when Callie left for Australia.

“We give birth to our children, raise them to know love and feel it. We make sure their roots to home are deep and steady. And when the TIME IS RIGHT, and for us that’s NOW, we give them wings to fly,” she said.

As a parent, Romana said this is a bittersweet learning for her.

“Today ate @callieahmee we celebrate the wings you have just put on. We sing, we love, we cry, we conquer. Love you Christiana Amanda Lauren Romana Ahmee,” she said.

Romana and Boyet Ahmee welcomed their second child Alonzo in February 2015.