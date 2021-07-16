Shaina Magdayao on her memorable roles, standing by ABS-CBN, and launching a brand

Watch more on iWantTFC

With a career spanning 25 years, Shaina Magdayao grew up before the public eye, transitioning from child star to acclaimed actress, while also trying on different hats as a “dance royalty,” and now, a lifestyle brand founder.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Magdayao recalled her memorable roles on the small and big screens, from Rina of “Marinella,” to the titular character of “Alyna,” Seven of “Tanging Ina,” Gabbie of “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” and her current portrayal as Roxanne in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“At a very young age, I was exposed to different people from all walks of life. It’s very humbling. I got to learn from so many people. I’ve met so many people who have helped me, and I’m pretty sure malaki ang impact sa akin, that’s why I am who I am today,” she said.

A Kapamilya for over two decades now, Magadyao admitted she only fully understood the meaning of the word recently, as her home network ABS-CBN hurdled and continues to hurdle the back-to-back crises of its franchise denial and the coronavirus pandemic.

For Magdayao, being an actress during the trying period now goes far beyond remaining visible on screen, as it is also about fulfilling a responsibility to help entire production units function, ensuring the livelihood of many.

“We were the first ones to resume. And ‘yung drive namin, if hindi kami mag-so-show up, paano ‘yung mga katrabaho namin magkakaroon ng trabaho? Right now, it’s more than just being an actress. It’s more than just having a show,” she said.

Magdayao has also carried this mission in her new venture, the lifestyle brand Organized Chicas, which advocates locally sourcing and designing its products that range from bags to clothing items.

“It has to be something bigger than you,” she said. “One of our intentions with this brand is to be able to help other people in the midst of the pandemic, give them jobs. And who knows — if we get to involve into a bigger brand — we’ll be giving more opportunities to Filipinos. It has to be bigger than you, and it has to serve a purpose.”