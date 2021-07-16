'My heart is broken': Kyla suffers third miscarriage

MANILA -- Kyla revealed on Friday that she has suffered a miscarriage for the third time.

On Instagram, the singer posted a black and white photo, which showed her holding her baby bump with her son Toby.

"My heart is broken in levels deeper than you may ever have imagined," she said.

"Our little angel, please watch over me, your Daddy, and Kuya Toby. Send our hugs and kisses to your 2 siblings in heaven. We love you, our Millie," she added.

In the comments section, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities sent their prayers and expressed their support for Kyla.

"Sis, I love you. So, so sorry to hear this," said theater star Rachelle Ann Go.

"Sorry to hear that, Ky. Praying for you and your family," said singer Mark Bautista.

"Love you, Kyla. Sending all my love," added singer Karylle.

Kyla and her husband, Rich Alvarez, welcomed their first child Toby in 2013. The singer suffered two miscarriages in 2018.

