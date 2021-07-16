Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil to hold virtual fan meet for a cause

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are set to hold an online fan meet, with ticket sales going to a charity group dear to their heart.
The tandem known as “LizQuen” is set for a virtual fans’ day on July 28, in partnership with Save the Children Philippines.
“Proceeds for this event will all be donated to Save the Children Philippines in support of their 40 years of their life-saving work for and with children,” Soberano said.
The meet will be open to 150 participants, according to Gil.
Each ticket, ranging from P1,450 to P1,800, comes with merchandise depending on tier, aside from the access to the event.
The gathering will be held in three batches throughout the day, according to the fundraiser’s registration page.
Soberano and Gil are no stranger to philanthropy, having organized numerous charity drives, many with the help of their fans, to benefit the less privileged.