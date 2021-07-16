Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil to hold virtual fan meet for a cause

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are set to hold an online fan meet, with ticket sales going to a charity group dear to their heart.

Registration for the #LizQuen Fans' Day is now open! Limited slots only: https://t.co/fFfVGVTszP



Proceeds will all be donated to Save the Children. Our heartfelt thanks go to @LizaSoberano & @itsEnriqueGil for organizing this, & to all the LizQuen fans. ❤ #SavetheChildrenPHat40 pic.twitter.com/6yt69hnel3 — Save the Children Philippines (@SaveChildrenPH) July 11, 2021

The tandem known as “LizQuen” is set for a virtual fans’ day on July 28, in partnership with Save the Children Philippines.

“Proceeds for this event will all be donated to Save the Children Philippines in support of their 40 years of their life-saving work for and with children,” Soberano said.

The meet will be open to 150 participants, according to Gil.

Get your tickets now because there are only 40 slots remaining for the #LizQuen Fans' Day on July 28! https://t.co/fFfVGVTszP



Each ticket will serve as a donation to Save the Children. You will also receive some goodies too! See photos for more details. pic.twitter.com/ojyPn8G0Wc — Save the Children Philippines (@SaveChildrenPH) July 16, 2021

Each ticket, ranging from P1,450 to P1,800, comes with merchandise depending on tier, aside from the access to the event.

The gathering will be held in three batches throughout the day, according to the fundraiser’s registration page.

Soberano and Gil are no stranger to philanthropy, having organized numerous charity drives, many with the help of their fans, to benefit the less privileged.